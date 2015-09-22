It's now easier than ever to find out what Uber drivers actually think of you

If you’ve ever used Uber, you know that after your ride, you’re supposed to rate your driver’s performance. But what you might not know is that your driver also gives you a rating.

Previously, if you wanted to find out your rating, you had to send an email to Uber’s customer service team. Now, there’s an easier way to find out your rating using the app.

Here’s how to find out your Uber rating.

Open the Uber app on your phone. Tap the profile icon in the upper-left corner of the screen.

Next, tap the “HELP” option.

Next, tap “Account.”

From there, tap “I’d like to know my rating.”

Tap “SUBMIT” at the bottom of the screen to request your score.

That’s it! You’ll see this notification, informing you that your score is being emailed to you.

H/T BuzzFeed

NOW WATCH: YouTube star reveals why people are so obsessed with cute Japanese toys



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.