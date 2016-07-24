How to figure out who's looking at your Snapchat

It’s easy to see how many friends are viewing your Snapchat Stories — you just have to know where to look.

I’m one of the youngest people on my team here at Business Insider, and when I showed my coworkers this trick, they were floored to find out that you can see exactly who is stalking your Snapchats.

“Come on, everybody already knows that,” my younger sister told me when I asked if she knew about this cool feature.

When it comes to Snapchat, there seems to be bit of an age divide.

Here’s how to see exactly who is looking at your Snap Story

First, you have to add a image to your Snap Story. Snap Stories are photos you share on the app that last for 24 hours. They are shared publicly, meaning anyone who follows you on Snapchat can see them if they open your story that day.

Grab some friends and take a picture just like you would for a standard Snapchat.

Next, send the image to your “Story.” Check the circle labelled “My Story,” located at the top your “Send To” list. Once sent, the image can be viewed by your friends for up to 24 hours (unless you delete it sooner).

Once the picture is added, Snapchat keeps track of how many of your friends have viewed it. To see this count, swipe left from the Snapchat camera screen. You’ll see a screen labelled “Stories” and yours will be right at the top.

Tap once on “My Story” to see the individual images you’ve shared. The number and eyeball icon next to the pictures provide an exact count of the people who have seen each photo. Right now, 29 of my friends have looked at the picture I added to my Snap Story.

The app even gives you a list of each individual person who has checked out your Snap Story. Tap the image to scroll through a full list of names.

Here’s what you can’t find out: Snap Stories, unlike regular Snapchats, can be watched multiple times. The app won’t show you how many times someone has watched your story.

Now go forth and impress your coworkers with your new Snapchat knowledge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.