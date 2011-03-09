How To Find Out Who Defriends You On Facebook*

UPDATE: Defriend Alert has been banned by Facebook for “circumvent[ing]… intended limitations on core Facebook features and functionality.”

EARLIER: It can be demoralizing to watch your popularity wane on Facebook, but at least there’s now a way to figure out who’s to blame.

A Facebook app called Defriend Alert, which was discovered by All Facebook, will send you an email every time someone removes you as a Facebook friend.

Set up is a snap. First, head over to Defriend Alert’s home page and click the “Connect with Facebook” button. Log in to Facebook, and click “Allow” to let the app access your Facebook friend information and email address.

That’s it. Next time someone defriends you, you’ll get an email notification.

