There's a super easy way to find out what Trump has tweeted about any given subject

There’s a Donald Trump tweet for every occasion.

When news broke Wednesday that

Bill O’Reilly wouldn’t be returning to Fox News, many on Twitter were quick to unearth a tweet from last year in which Trump, who was at the time running for president, defended the primetime host:

Earlier this month after the White House ordered missile strikes on Syria, some people passed around old tweets that illustrated how the president’s views on intervening in the Syrian civil war have changed:

It turns out, there’s a super easy way to find out what Trump has said in the past on virtually any given subject.

This is TrumpTwitterArchive.com.

The website’s homepage features a bunch of Trump tweets organised into categories, like “Fake News,” “Personal Superlatives,” and “Media Disdain.” There’s also a long list of tweets from Trump about his predecessor, President Barack Obama.

Perhaps most useful is the website’s search function.

Here’s what it looked like when I searched, “Bill O’Reilly.”

The website also features an archive of tweets from many in Trump’s inner circle, including Ivanka Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and former Trump advisor Roger Stone.

According to an FAQ page on TrumpTwitterArchive.com, the website now captures Trump’s deleted tweets. This wasn’t always the case, however, so many tweets that Trump deleted before January 27 are missing from the archive. That includes an infamous tweet in which the president spelled the word unprecedented incorrectly. Thankfully, we’ve got a screenshot of that tweet for posterity’s sake:

Why does the liberal media think Bill O’Reilly (@oreillyfactor) is a complete and total vulgarian? I don’t think so!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2016

We should stay the hell out of Syria, the “rebels” are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS?ZERO

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2013

What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

