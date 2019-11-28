How to find your Google Voice number on desktop or mobile

Michelle Greenlee
OpturaDesign/ShutterstockYou can find your Google Voice number in just a few steps, and manage your preferences.

You can find your number on Google Voice with just a few clicks.

It’s easy to do this by accessing your account on a web browser, or the Google Voice app on your iPhone or Android phone.

Here’s how to find your Google Voice number:

How to find your Google Voice number on desktop

1. Login to your Google Voice account at voice.google.com.

2. Click the gear icon near the top of the page to access Settings.

How to find my Google Voice number 1Michelle Greenlee/Business InsiderClick on Settings.

3. Your Google Voice number will be displayed in the centre of the page under the Account heading. Click the icon on the right side of the box to copy the number.

How to find my Google Voice number 2Michelle Greenlee/Business InsiderYou’ll find your Google Voice number in the Account box.

How to find your Google Voice number on the mobile app

The Google Voice app for iPhone and Android use the same menu structure so you can use the following steps for both devices.

1. Open the Google Voice app on your device.

2. Tap the main menu (three horizontal lines) in the top-left corne and then tap Settings.

Michelle Greenlee/Business InsiderClick Settings in the menu.

3. Your Google Voice number will be displayed at the top, just under the Account heading. Tap the number to copy it.

Michelle Greenlee/Business InsiderYour Google Voice number is directly under Account.

How to manage your Google Voice number

You can also manage your Google Voice number from the Account Settings menu.

It’s possible to update your forwarding number, toggle “do not disturb” on or off, and more from your mobile device or computer. The features available in your account will depend on which type of account you have.

You can learn more about Google Voice account types from the Google Voice help centre.

