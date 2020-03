How to find your liked pages on Facebook on a computer or mobile device

Facebook You can see your liked pages on Facebook to adjust how your profile page represents you.

It’s easy to find your liked pages on Facebook to keep track of your “likes” from over the years.

You can see a list of the Facebook pages you’ve liked on both a computer and mobile device.

You’ve probably liked a lot of pages over the years on Facebook.

When Facebook first started, liking a page was a way to tell people your preferences and hobbies. People liked movies, TV shows, bands, activities, and even common actions such as “going to tell someone something and then forgetting what you were going to tell them.”

Now, when you like a page, be it for a group, restaurant, or something else entirely, it’s more so to follow those pages and keep yourself updated. People still like their favourite bands and TV shows, but they also like pages such as “existential despair” because the page posts funny memes.

Your likes also serve more purposes nowaday for new features such as Facebook Dating, where potential matches can see if you two share the same interests.

You may be wondering just which and how many pages you’ve liked – and maybe thinking about cleaning up and getting rid of a few. The easiest way to do that is to view all your liked pages.

Here’s how to find liked pages on Facebook.

How to find liked pages on Facebook on a computer

1. Go to your Facebook profile page on a Mac or PC.

2. Under your cover photo on the far right, click the dropdown menu labelled “About.”

3. From the dropdown menu, near the bottom, select “Likes.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘Likes’ from the dropdown menu.

4. You will now see a list of all your liked pages. If you want to, you can use the categories at the top to sort them.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Use the categories at the top to sort how you view.

How to find liked pages on Facebook on a mobile device

1. Go to your Facebook profile page on your phone.

2. Under your public About Info, tap the three dots labelled “See Your About Info.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘See Your About Info’ on your profile page.

3. Scroll down until you get to Likes, then tap “See All.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Scroll to ‘Likes’ and tap ‘See All’ to view all your likes.

