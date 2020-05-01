How to find the version of your browser's LastPass password program in 4 simple steps

- You can easily find the version of your LastPass program to make sure that you’re using the most up-to-date edition.
If you’re a LastPass user, cyber safety is probably important to you.
With a LastPass account, you’re given the reassurance of comprehensive password protection through encrypted storage of any and all passwords you enter online.
So if you’re internet savvy enough to use LastPass, you should also be mindful that you’re using the most up-to-date version.
As with any software, bugs and exploits are continually discovered. And as such, the LastPass team rolls out updated versions not only to add new features, but to patch up any security flaws.
Here’s how to find the LastPass version your preferred browser is running – the process is identical in Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Apple’s Safari – so that you can make sure the iteration is the most secure and up-to-date.
How to find your LastPass version in Safari, Chrome, or Firefox
1. Login to LastPass through your LastPass browser extension by clicking the LastPass icon – an ellipses symbol in a box – in your browser’s toolbar.
2. Click “Account Options” in the dropdown menu.
3. Select “About LastPass.”
4. Check the version you find against the LastPass release notes, found at lastpass.com/upgrade.php, to confirm if you’re up to date.
