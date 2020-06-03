How to find the IP address of your internet router using a Mac, PC, iPhone, or Android

Under ordinary circumstances, you’ll never need to know your router’s IP (Internet Protocol) address. The IP address, which is how other computers and devices on the internet can identify your computer, is a piece of your network that works silently in the background.

Sometimes, though, you might need your router’s IP address to troubleshoot a network problem, to configure software, or to visit the router’s settings panel in a browser.

While finding your IP address is fairly easy, the process depends on what kind of device you’re using to find it.

Here’s how to find your router’s IP address using a Windows computer, Mac computer, iPhone or iPad, and Android device.

How to find the IP address of your router using Windows

1. Right-click the Windows icon in the bottom-left of your screen, and select “Command Prompt.”

2. In the Command Prompt window, type “IPCONFIG” and press Enter.

3. Find the “Default Gateway” section. The number listed here is your router’s IP address.

How to find the IP address of your router 1Dave Johnson/Business InsiderThe ‘Default Gateway’ is your router’s IP address.

How to find the IP address of your router using a Mac

1. Click the Apple icon at the top-left of the screen and choose “System Preferences.”

2. Click “Network.”

3. In the list on the left side of the window, choose your network and then click “Advanced” at the bottom-right of the window.

How to find the IP address of your router 2Dave Johnson/Business InsiderIn the Network settings, click ‘Advanced’ to find your IP address.

4. Finally, click “TCP/IP.” You should see the router’s IP address, listed next to “Router.”

How to find the IP address of your router 3Dave Johnson/Business InsiderYou can find your router’s IP address in the ‘TCP/IP’ tab.

How to find the IP address of your router using an iPhone or iPad

1. Tap “Settings” and then tap “Wi-Fi.”

2. On the Wi-Fi page, tap the Wi-Fi network you’re connected to.

3. Scroll down to the “IPV4 ADDRESS” section. Your router’s IP address will be listed next to “Router.”

How to find the IP address of your router 4Dave Johnson/Business InsiderThe router’s IP address is found in the Wi-Fi settings.

How to find the IP address of your router using an Android phone

Unfortunately, Android phones typically have no built-in tool for finding your router’s IP address.

Some Android models running customised interfaces – like Samsung’s One UI found in Galaxy phones – give you access to this information, but it’s generally easier to find the router’s IP address using another device, like your laptop or desktop computer.

Alternately, you can install an app like Wi-Fi Analyser, which can also display this information.

