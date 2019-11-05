How to find the IMEI and serial number on an iPad in 4 different ways

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It’s possible to find the IMEI number on your iPad if you have a model with cellular capabilities.

You can find the IMEI and serial number on your iPad in four different ways.

Every iPad has a serial number, but only iPad cellular models have an IMEI number.

All iOS and iPadOS devices have a serial number, and ones with cellular connection also have a 15-digit International Mobile Equipment Identity – or IMEI number.

This number is not only useful for getting cellular service on your device, but also for warranty and registration purposes, as well as securing a lost device.

How to find the IMEI and serial number on your iPad

Your iPad will have an IMEI number only if it’s a cellular model. Otherwise, most iPads only have a serial number, and don’t have an IMEI number.

There are several ways to find the IMEI number and the serial number on your iPad. Here’s how to do it.

On the back of your iPad

Kevin Nixon/What Laptop magazine via Getty Images You can see your identification numbers in the fine print on the back of your iPad.

1. Turn your iPad over.

2. Just underneath where it says “iPad” you’ll find small writing. You may need a magnifying glass to read it. Your serial number will be included there, as well as the IMEI, if it’s an iPad cellular model.

In the Settings app on your iPad

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You can see the identification numbers in the About tab.

1. Open Settings.

2. Scroll down to and tap on General.

3. Tap on About.

4. The serial number will be there (and IMEI if you have an iPad cellular model).

Log into your Apple ID account online

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Find your identification numbers online by logging into your Apple ID account.

1. You can find your IMEI number online at appleid.apple.com. Log into your account with your Apple ID.

2. Scroll down to your devices.

3. Click on your iPad. You may have to authenticate your identity.

4. It will show both your IMEI and serial number for your iPad, if you have a cellular model.

Connect your iPad to iTunes or Finder

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You can also find identification numbers in iTunes.

1. Connect your iPad to your Mac or PC.

2. Open iTunes on your computer (on a Mac running macOS Mojave or earlier, or a PC), or open your Finder (on a Mac running macOS Catalina).

3. You may have to permit your computer access to your iPad by punching in your password in your iPad.

4. When you first connect it, iTunes will default to your iPad’s summary page. If it’s already connected, tap on the iPad icon in the top (it will be a small rectangle) and that will bring up the Summary page. Finder on macOS Catalina will open onto a “General” page with the same information when you tap the icon for your iPad.

5. You should see your iPad’s serial number. Click on the serial number to show your iPad’s other identifying numbers (including IMEI with cellular model).

