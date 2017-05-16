A woman who left her $500,000-a-year job to work for herself says too many entrepreneurs make a huge mistake before they even start

Courtesy of Susie Moore ‘Clarity doesn’t come from thinking,’ said Susie Moore, pictured. ‘Clarity comes through action.’

If you ask Susie Moore, everyone should have a side hustle.

In a Facebook Live interview, the author of “What If It Does Work Out?” told Business Insider that a side hustle — a business you build and pursue outside of your day job — is the perfect way to dip your toe into entrepreneurship.

But do you get started, we asked her, if you don’t have an idea?

“This is where a lot of people kind of trip themselves up thinking they need the perfect idea, or that they need to wait to have that real spark of inspiration that will give them this kind of golden, million-dollar idea,” Moore answered. “But really, when it comes to finding an idea, it’s just paying attention to who you are, what you love to do, what you’re good at.”

In 2013, Moore left a sales job where she was earning $US500,000 a year at age 30 in order to start her own business as a life coach, after building up her company on the side, to the point where she was earning up to $US4,000 a month. Now, she encourages others to pursue entrepreneurship through Side Hustle Academy.

“Clarity doesn’t come from thinking,” she told Business Insider. “This is the biggest mistake people make. They overthink, overthink, overthink, and they never get started. Clarity comes through action. If you start your side hustle and you don’t like it? No harm, right? You tried it, it didn’t work for you, that’s OK. That probably won’t happen, though — if you’re thinking about it, if you have that entrepreneurial hunger, than maybe you’ll just take a detour, or your business will change and evolve over time.”

Getting started, she said, is the best thing you can do.

“Ideas are overrated,” she said. “Execution is truly everything. The most important thing is just have some confidence in yourself, look and understand what it is that you’re good at, and how you can provide value with that thing.”

