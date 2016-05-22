Here's how to find secret messages in Facebook's hidden inbox



There’s a secret folder on Facebook Messenger containing messages that you probably didn’t know existed.

Some of them can be vitally important, with one Facebook user, Daniel Emery, only discovering his friend had died after checking this folder.

When you receive a message from someone on Facebook who isn’t your friend, Facebook alerts you to let you know. But the social-media network doesn’t do this for every message you receive from a non-Facebook friend.

If Facebook thinks the message is spam, it will tuck it away into a hidden vault.

Several Business Insider journalists found the vault, and all of us had messages in there that we didn’t know we had ever received.

Here’s how to find the secret vault:

1. Open the Facebook Messenger app. Sam Shead/Business Insider 2. Tap 'Settings' in the bottom right-hand corner. Sam Shead/Business Insider 3. Select the 'People' option. Sam Shead/Business Insider 4. And then 'Message Requests.' Sam Shead/Business Insider 5. Tap the 'See filtered requests' option, which sits under any existing requests you have. Sam Shead/Business Insider 6. And here you have it -- a little-known place on Facebook Messenger full of unread messages. Sam Shead/Business Insider Enjoy the treasure trove of messages that you never knew you had! The Walt Disney Company

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.