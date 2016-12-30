Facebook is hiding messages from you in a secret inbox -- here's how to find it

Facebook Messenger has a secret folder for storing messages that you probably didn’t know existed.
When you receive a message from someone on Facebook that isn’t your friend, Facebook alerts you to let you know. However, Facebook doesn’t do this for every message you receive from a non-Facebook friend.
If Facebook thinks the message is spam, then it will tuck it away into a hidden vault.
Several Business Insider journalists found the vault and all of us had messages in there that we didn’t know we’d ever received.
Here’s how to find the secret vault:
