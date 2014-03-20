The Easiest Way To Find Buried Messages In Your Gmail Inbox

Hey, remember that important confirmation number you received via Gmail two weeks ago? If your inbox is messy, chances are it’s buried beneath dozens of messages by now.

Google has a built-in search feature that makes it more convenient to find any message you’ve recieved through Gmail. It’s not a new feature, but it’s one that can easily go unnoticed.

It works similarly to the way you can use Google’s search engine to find content on any single website. Like Google’s search engine, queries can easily get mixed up if you’re not specific enough when looking for messages in Gmail. For instance, if you’re trying to dig up an old email your bank sent you last month, you’ll have to sift through weeks’ worth of messages to find the one you need.

Here are some quick and easy tips to recover messages from your Gmail inbox more quickly.

1. To find emails from a particular person type “from:” into the Gmail search bar. Then type the name of the sender. For example, if you’re looking for an email from Jane Smith, you would type the following: “from: jane smith.” Only emails from Jane Smith will appear as a search result.

2. To search for emails that you’ve sent to a certain person, type, “to:” and then the name of the recipient. So, if you want to find the last email to sent to John Doe, you would type “to: john doe.“

3. If you’re trying to track down a specific email thread, you can use a similar filter for email subjects. Typing “subject:” followed by a term from the subject of an email will only pull up messages with that term in the subject line. For example, if you’re trying to find an email conversation about your friend’s upcoming bachelorette party, you could type “subject: bachelorette” and your conversation will appear.

4. To search for emails with attachments, type “has: attachment” into the Gmail search bar.

These are just a few of the advanced search options Google offers in Gmail. Check out the full list of shortcut terms here.

