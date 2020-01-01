How to find your Facebook friends on Instagram and follow them in 4 simple steps

- You can connect your Facebook account to your Instagram to find your Facebook friends on Instagram and follow them.
- Upon connecting the two social media platforms, your Facebook friends that have their accounts connected to Instagram will appear on the “Discover People” list.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
It can be tricky to find new accounts to follow on Instagram, but if you have a Facebook account, you can easily find and follow your Facebook friends that have Instagram accounts as well.
You can connect your Facebook account with your Instagram and follow your Facebook friends on Instagram in a few simple steps. Here’s how to do it.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $US899.99 at Best Buy)
How to find Facebook friends on Instagram and follow them
1. Open your Instagram app on your iPhone or Android.
2. Head to your profile, and tap the three horizontal line menu located at the top-right corner of the screen.
3. After the drop-up box appears, tap on “Discover People” on the top of the screen, you will see a “Connect to Facebook” option, tap “Connect” and log into your Facebook account.
4. After you connect to Facebook, head back to your Instagram profile, tap the horizontal line menu button and “Discover People” again. You will find users you know on Facebook appearing as suggested accounts to follow.
Keep in mind that these steps may not always prompt the Facebook friends list on your Instagram due to the fact that your Facebook friends are either not on Instagram or that you have already followed them on Instagram (or it could be a bug problem with your Instagram app).
In either case, you would want to make sure that you connect your Facebook and Instagram accounts so that you have the option to see the list of suggested Facebook friends to follow.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to put music on your Instagram Story and customise it
-
How to change your Facebook username, and help others better identify your profile or page
-
How to disconnect your Instagram account from Facebook
-
How to get verified on Facebook and receive a checkmark that marks your account as authentic
-
How to archive conversations on Facebook Messenger, and view your archived messages
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.