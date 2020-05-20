How to find your Drafts on Twitter and create or delete them

Reuters You can only create and find Drafts on the Twitter mobile app.

You can find Drafts on Twitter to continue editing previously composed tweets on the Twitter app.

You can save a tweet to your drafts folder and access it later to finish typing it or delete it.

Saving to your drafts is only an option on the Twitter app – you’re currently unable to save and access drafts on your preferred web browser.

You may want to save tweets if they’re half-finished or if it’s not the right time to post them.

While some tweets are crafted in mere seconds, some – perhaps more witty ones – may take some time.

Whether it’s an incomplete thought you had on a subway or a book recommendation you can’t remember the name of, you can start a tweet and save it for later. Unfortunately, saving and accessing drafts is something that can only be done on the go: the drafts folder is unavailable on the Twitter desktop or mobile site. If you close out of a tweet online, you’ll only have the option to cancel or discard.

On the app, however, after starting to type a tweet, tap “Cancel” to view a pop-up. This will give you the option to save it as a draft. To access the drafts folder, tap and hold the new tweet icon. Once you’re in the folder, you can delete drafts or tap to open and continue typing them.

Here’s how to find Drafts on Twitter.

How to find your Drafts on Twitter

1. To access the drafts folder, tap and hold the new tweet icon on the homescreen instead of simply tapping it. This will open an extended menu with three icon options. Tap the feather icon.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap the feature icon to open draft.

2. This will open the drafts folders, and any saved drafts will appear in the space provided. Tap on any item to reopen the drafting window, where you can continue typing and then tap “Tweet” when you’re ready to post.

3. Tap the blue “Edit” option to manage your drafts.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Edit.’

How to delete Drafts on Twitter

1. Repeat steps one to three from the section above.

2. Tap the “Select all” option in order to quickly highlight all of your drafts to delete.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Select all tweets on an iPad.

3. You can also individually tap the bubbles to select items. Selected items will appear with a green checkmark. Once you select one, the “Select all” option will change to “Unselect all.” Tap this to uncheck any items you’ve marked. Tap the “Delete” option that appears to remove those selected.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Marked drafts on an iPad.

4. Lastly, you can swipe to the left over any tweet for a red “Delete” button to appear. Tap this to remove the individual tweet without having to open the “Edit” menu.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Delete an individual draft.

How to create a draft on Twitter

1. Open the Twitter app on your phone or tablet.

2. Tap the new tweet icon on the right hand side of the homescreen. On iPhones, this is on the right hand side. On iPads, this is on the left.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Start a new tweet.

3. Start typing a tweet. Tap “Cancel” in the upper left hand corner to reveal a pop-up. Tap the “Save draft” option instead of deleting it.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Select ‘Save draft.’

It’s important to note that you must type at least one character to save a draft. You cannot save an empty tweet. If there is no text, tapping “Cancel” will simply close the window and you’ll return to the homescreen.

The “Save draft” option is unavailable on the browser version of Twitter. Whether you’re on the mobile or desktop site, you’ll only have the option to cancel or discard your tweet. Twitter will warn you when you’re about to lose your draft.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The Twitter site does not have the option to save drafts.

