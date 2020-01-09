How to find your post drafts in the Facebook app on an Android, so you can delete or post them

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can delete or post a draft in the Facebook app on your Android.

You can find drafts of posts in the Facebook app on your Android device.

If you manage a page on Facebook, you have the option to save drafts of posts, which can then be accessed via the desktop or mobile version of the site.

Here’s how to access your page’s drafts using the AndroidFacebook app.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you have a Facebook page, you have the option to create, save, and edit drafts of posts via your publishing tools menu on the desktop version of the site – assuming you are either the admin or an authorised editor of the page.

You can also find, delete, or publish those drafts on an Android using the mobile app.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to find your drafts in the Facebook app on Android

If you have a draft, or drafts, saved to your page’s publishing tools on the desktop version, here’s how to access it in the app so that you can either delete or post it:

1. Open the Facebook app and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Tap the three stacked lines in the top-right corner and then tap “Pages.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Pages.’

3. Select the desired page.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the page.

4. Toggle over to the three stacked lines on the right side of the screen and then select “Drafts.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Drafts.’

5. Tap the down arrow icon next to the desired draft and select either “Post Now” or “Delete.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Post Now’ or ‘Delete.’

6. If you select “Delete” you’ll have to confirm your decision by selecting “Delete” again.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Delete’ to delete the draft of your post.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.