There's an easy way to find deleted pictures on your iPhone -- here's how

If you’ve ever searched frantically through your iPhone’s camera roll for a photo you thought you had, don’t fret. There’s an easy way to recover images you may have accidentally deleted from your iPhone, as long as your device is running iOS 8.

Apple’s newest iPhone software comes with a “Recently Deleted” folder, which lets you either save photos you’ve erased within the last 30 days to your camera roll or permanently ged rid of them, as Mashable points out.

Here’s a quick overview of how to access it.

Open your iPhone’s camera roll and select the “Albums” option in the lower right hand corner on the bottom of the screen.

Then select the “Recently Deleted” album from the list.

This will bring you to a gallery of any photos you’ve deleted within 30 days. Select a photo if you want to either save it or permanently delete it.

After opening the photo, choose “Recover” to send it back to your camera roll or “Delete” to permanently erase it.

And that’s it!

