7 Ways To Find Affordable Prices At Whole Foods

When it comes to shopping on a budget, the last place people usually recommend is Whole Foods.



But is it really that bad?

I decided to spend a few hours prowling the aisles at a downtown Manhattan location to find out if there are actually more deals to be found than people think.

Here’s what I came up with:

Stay away from the meat counter. Whole Foods is not a carnivore’s friend. Unless you want to spend $14.99 per pound on chicken cutlets , you’ll want to buy your fresh meat elsewhere. We are sure that chicken was grass-fed, organic and perfectly pampered, but you could easily find a 6-pack of chicken breasts for somewhere around $10 elsewhere. The best deals may be found at the fish counter, where they offered up a great selection of sustainable options. Whole Foods offers Marine Stewardship Council-certified seafood, and marks most other items with sustainability ratings. I found some beautiful salmon for $5.99 per pound.

Shop local produce. Summertime is an excellent time time to find deals on produce, and Whole Foods often features harvests from locally-sourced farms that cost a lot less than other brands. Look for a red sign that says “local.” It will likely be less expensive and you still get to enjoy summertime produce from your own backyard (kind of).

Buy in bulk. If you steer clear of prepackaged goods and head for bulk bins at Whole Foods, you’ll save a bundle. Dried beans and herbs are a steal. For example, a pound of garbanzo beans might set you back $3 a can, but you could get a pound of dried beans for half that and three times as many servings.

Don’t even bother with the beauty aisle. If you need to stock up on bath and beauty products, make the extra trip to your local drug store. Whole Foods doesn’t carry a wide variety of brands and their prices are much higher. Shampoo and conditioner were $6.99 for a mid-size bottle. And a small tube of toothpaste was a whopping $5.99.

The frozen aisle is full of treasures. If you’re looking for a steal, the frozen food aisle is where it’s at at Whole Foods. You can easily buy lunch for a week for under $20. Craving comfort food? Try a chicken enchilada for $1.99, or an entire pizza for $5.99. For breakfast, pick up a box of pancakes or waffles for $2.49.

But it’s not all junk food. The frozen section is great for fruits and vegetables, too. Frozen berries will run you between $2-3 and sliced peaches for $2.99 – a way sweeter deal than the fresh variety. Sweet potato fries are a great pair with burgers, and they only cost $3.69 per bag.

Look for their signature 365 Brand. Like most store brands, Whole Foods’ 365 line of products is almost always cheaper than the competition. Cereal and cereal bars from the brand are $3.99 and $1.99, respectively. And if you don’t want to cook tonight, try their prepared food bar. We came across a sweet deal on panini sandwiches, making them only $5.99. Skip the salad bar though and stock up on ingredients to make your own at home instead.

Stay connected for deals. Whole Foods does offer flash sales from time to time, so sign up for their Facebook page or Twitter to get updates. They also have discount fliers on hand at the entrance that come out twice a month.

The takeaway? OK. Maybe Whole Foods isn’t as bad as everyone makes it out to be, but it is still a budget buster for low-income families. If you’re really after whole, organic produce, you’re probably better off hitting up your local market instead, especially during prime harvest times like spring, summer and fall.

