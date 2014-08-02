16 Items That Are Cheaper At Costco

Costco’s prices are roughly 25% cheaper than other retailers, according to a recent study.

The product review site Cheapism.com compared Costco’s prices on 19 items to those at Best Buy, Kohl’s, Kroger, Bed, Bath & Beyond, and other retailers.

Costco’s prices beat competitors on 16 of the 19 items.

For example, a Dyson vacuum cleaner that was selling for $US450 at Best Buy was listed for $US299 at Costco.

Here are all the items that were cheaper at Costco:

Costco memberships cost $US55 annually for an individual or family.

“Regardless of family or home size, the consensus among the consumers we interviewed was that the membership fee to shop at Costco is worth every penny,” Cheapism’s Emily Lugg writes. “The purchase of one big-ticket item alone can recoup the $US55 fee when Costco prices are set against those posted by specialty retail chains.”

