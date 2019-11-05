How to find the Control Panel on a Windows 10 computer in 2 ways, or access the Settings app

Crystal Cox/Business Insider There are multiple ways to find the Control Panel in Windows 10.

Knowing how to find the Control Panel in Windows 10 gives you access to most of the tools you’ll use to customise or adjust your computer.

You’ll need to use the Control Panel to edit your Windows computer’s graphics settings, hardware settings, user account features, and more.

You can find the Control Panel in a few ways, or access your Settings app for other features.

In previous editions of Windows, you could find the Control Panel menu easily, through the Start Menu or through the File Explorer. Windows 10, however, doesn’t display it in these places anymore, which might leave you a bit confused on how to find it.

Fortunately, it’s just a case of knowing where it was moved to – and what keys to press.

How to find the Control Panel in Windows 10



Press the Windows logo on your keyboard, or click the Windows icon in the lower-left of your screen to open the Start Menu. There, search for “Control Panel.” Once it appears in the search results, just click its icon.

Ross James/Business Insider The Control Panel is a searchable app, and holds most of the under-the-hood features for your Windows computer.

Alternatively, in some versions of Windows 10, you can right click the Windows icon at the bottom-left of the screen to bring up the Quick Access menu. It’s listed in this menu underneath the Task Manager.

In the Quick Access menu, you can also click “Run” (or press Windows Key+R) to open the Run menu. There, type in “control panel” and click “OK,” and it should open.

In newer versions of Windows 10, many functions of the Task Manager have been replaced by the Settings app.

You can find the Settings app by selecting it in the Quick Access menu if it appears, or by pressing Windows+I on your keyboard.

Ross James/Business Insider Right-clicking the taskbar will bring up either the Control Panel or Settings option.

