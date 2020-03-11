How to find your contacts on Twitter to connect with people you know

Reuters You can find your contacts on Twitter by syncing the contacts in your phone.

It’s easy to find your contacts on Twitter to connect with people you already know but aren’t yet following on the platform.

Since people sign up for Twitter using an email or phone number, when you sync the contacts in your phone, Twitter can more easily find your friends’ accounts so that you can follow them.

If you’ve just started a Twitter account, or you’ve had one for a while but your feed is a little dead, you may want to consider uploading the contacts from your phone, so that you can find more people you know to follow.

When you open your Twitter account, you enter a phone number, an email or both. Those remain attached to your account – the same goes for anybody else who has one. So, when you sync your contacts, Twitter will show you any accounts associated with the emails or numbers you have in your phone, to help you find your friends. Once Twitter uploads your contacts, it will be able to suggest people you know to follow.

Here’s how to find your contacts on Twitter.

How to find your contacts on Twitter

1. Open the Twitter mobile app.

2. Tap your profile icon in the top left corner to bring up the menu.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap your profile icon.

3. On the menu, tap “Settings and privacy.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Settings and privacy.’

4. From the Settings and Privacy menu, under your username, tap “Privacy and safety.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Privacy and safety.’

5. Scroll down and tap “Discoverability and contacts.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Scroll to tap ‘Discoverability and contacts.’

6. Toggle the “Sync address book and contacts” switch to the on position.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Turn on ‘Sync address book and contacts.’

7. To complete the process, tap “Sync contacts,” then tap OK to confirm.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Sync contacts.

To view your contacts after you sync them, simply go back to the same place you were in step six. All of your contacts will be shown; you can choose who to follow from among them.

