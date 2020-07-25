How to find your contacts on Instagram and then follow them using the "Discover People" feature

Amr Alfiky/AP Instagram has a built-in feature that lets you sync your phone contacts, and then find them on Instagram.

You can find your phone’s contacts on Instagram, and then follow your contacts’ accounts with just a few taps.

To find your contacts on Instagram, head to the “Discover People” menu in your settings.

While you’re likely already following most of your friends and even some of your colleagues or family members on Instagram, there’s a simple way to make sure you’re keeping in touch with all your contacts.

The built-in contact-finding tool will access your phone’s contact list and match it with the info provided by other users. From there, they will show you a list of all of your phone contacts that are on the app. so that you can follow them.

And if you later decide you don’t want to keep syncing your contacts, you can turn off the feature at any time.

Here’s how to find which of your contacts are on Instagram, using the app for iPhone and Android devices.

How to find your contacts on Instagram

1. Open the Instagram app and tap your profile icon in the lower right-hand corner of your screen.

2. Select the Settings icon in the upper right-hand corner of your profile page.

3. Choose “Discover people.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider This menu is represented by the three horizontally stacked lines.

4. When prompted, tap “Allow Access.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider This will allow Instagram to utilise your phone’s contact list to look for contacts.

5. Tap “Follow” next to the names of people you wish to add.

If you ever want to disable this feature, head into your phone or tablet’s own settings app and revoke Instagram’s permissions.

