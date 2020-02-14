How to find concerts on Spotify on desktop or mobile, and get a list of show recommendations near you based on your music tastes

Shutterstock It’s easy to find concerts you’ll love on Spotify.

You can find concerts on Spotify by using the app’s built-in “Concerts” menu, which is available on both desktop and mobile.

By default, Spotify will find concerts that it thinks you’ll enjoy, based on the sort of music you listen to.

You can also find concerts based on your location.

Even if you love live music, it can be hard to keep track of the bands you love, when they’re coming to town, and where they’re playing.

So it’s lucky that Spotify keeps a list of all the concerts happening near you, tailored exactly to your musical tastes.

You can find it in both the desktop app for your Mac or PC, and the mobile app for both iPhone and Android devices – however, you’ll need to be a SpotifyPremium subscriber to see it in the mobile app.

How to find concerts on Spotify using the desktop app



1. Open the Spotify app on your Mac or PC and click “Browse” at the top of the left sidebar.

2. On the right side of the “Browse” menu, select “Concerts.” If your window is too small, it may be hidden in a dropdown menu labelled “More.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open the ‘Concerts’ menu.

3. The Concerts page will show you a list of “Recommended” concerts, which are generated based on both your listening habits and location.

You can also scroll down to the bottom of the page, where Spotify will show you popular concerts happening near you. These have nothing to do with your listening habits, and are merely based on demand.

4. Your location will be listed at the top of the page. Click the “Change” button next to it to search in a different city.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You can change your location to see concerts in various areas.

5. Click on a concert you want to see from the list, and it will bring you to a page with the concert’s information. If there are multiple shows happening near you, it will show you all of them.

6. Once on the concert page, click “Find Tickets” at the top to be brought to a page where you can buy tickets.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Click ‘Find Tickets’ to be brought to the ticket seller’s site.

How to find concerts on Spotify using the mobile app



On mobile devices, the process is similar. Remember, however, that you need to have a Spotify Premium subscription to access the Concerts feature in the mobile app.

1. Open the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android device and tap the search icon at the bottom of the screen

2. Scroll down on the Search page until you see the “Concerts” category card. Tap it.

Christopher Curley/Business Insider Tap ‘Concerts’ in the list of options.

3. This will show you all the concerts happening near you, based on your listening habits. You can tap “Change Location” at the top to see concerts in another area.

You can also scroll down to the bottom of the page to see concerts that are popular in your area – these are based entirely on demand, not on your music interests.

Christopher Curley/Business Insider You’ll see concerts that you might be interested in, and concerts that others are going to.

4. Select the event you want to learn more about for additional information, and to purchase tickets. You’ll need to tap “Find Tickets” at the top of the specific concert page to buy tickets for that event.

Christopher Curley/Business Insider Tap ‘Find Tickets’ if you want to buy tickets.

