How to find clients, land gigs, and make 6 figures on popular freelancing platforms like Fiverr and Upwork

Business Insider
Alexandra FasuloAlexandra Fasulo is a freelancer who makes over $US350,000 a year on Fiverr.
  • You want to start freelancing to earn extra cash or pivot your career, but you don’t know how or where to get started.
  • These guides have all you need to know when it comes to landing gigs, talking to clients, showcasing your work, and bringing in a steady income on Fiverr, Upwork, and other freelancing platforms.
  • Business Insider regularly interviews freelancers about their tips and tricks for making it on your own. You can read them all by subscribing to Business Insider.

Launching a career as a freelancer can seem like an intimidating task, especially when you don’t know how to navigate a uniquely flexible industry. Luckily, seasoned freelancers shared with Business Insider how they successfully crafted five- to six-figure businesses online.

From creating an optimised profile to utilising a platform’s resources to setting your own rates, these guides will show you how to launch lucrative careers on major freelance marketplaces, including Fiverr and Upwork.

Fiverr

Upwork

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.