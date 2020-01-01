How to find your friends' birthdays on Facebook on a computer or mobile device

Devon Delfino
ShutterstockYou can find friends’ birthday on Facebook through the Facebook calendar or the person’s profile page.

You can easily find your friends’ birthdays on Facebook by checking a list of those dates via Facebook’s calendar to keep track of upcoming ones.

Here’s how to access the feature on a desktop or mobile device.

How to find birthdays on Facebook on a computer

1. Go to facebook.com on your Mac or PC and log into your account.

2. Select “Events” on the left sidebar.

How to find birthdays on Facebook 1Devon Delfino/Business InsiderSelect ‘Event’ on the the tool bar on the left hand side.

3. Click on “Birthdays” in the left sidebar.

How to find birthdays on Facebook 2Devon Delfino/Business InsiderClick on ‘Birthday’ to see a list of your friends’ birthdays.

You’ll then see a list of upcoming birthdays for your friends and family members, as well as those which have recently passed. Alternatively, if you’re just looking for a specific person’s birthday, you could go into the “About” section of their profile, assuming they made that information public.

How to find birthdays on Facebook on a mobile device

The process is only slightly different on the mobile app:

1. Open your Facebook app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Tap the three stacked lines in the bottom right-hand corner to get into the menu.

3. Select “Events.”

How to find birthdays on Facebook 3Devon Delfino/Business InsiderSelect ‘Events’ to find a list of your friends’ birthdays.

4. Toggle over to the “Hosting” section. Your Facebook friends’ birthdays will appear on that screen, listed out by the date of their birthday.

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderA list of upcoming birthdays are included under ‘Hosting’.
