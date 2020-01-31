How to find the Applications folder on your Mac computer and pin apps to your Dock

Crystal Cox/Business Insider You can find the Applications folder on your Mac with Finder.

You can easily find the Applications folder on your Mac computer using the Finder tool.

You can also add your frequently used applications to your Dock for easier access.

Here’s how to find the Applications folder on your Mac.

The Applications folder is one of the default folders on your Mac that helps make your computer easier to navigate.

However, for those who are new Mac users, finding the Applications folder can be a small challenge.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to access your Applications folder, and how to optimise the Dock at the bottom of your screen for easy access to the apps you use most.

How to find the Applications folder on your Mac

Your Applications folder holds all of those applications that make your computer such a valuable tool. Here’s how to quickly and easily find them on your Mac.

1. Click the “Finder” app – it looks like a blue and white face and is located in your Dock.

If Finder is hidden from your Dock, click any empty space on your desktop to establish Finder as the current app in the menu bar at the top-left corner of your screen. Then click “File” and select “New Finder Window.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click the Finder app.

2. Select “Applications” in the left sidebar.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Applications.’

How to add applications to your Dock

Although your Applications folder can be a good way to find various applications, pinning your most used apps to your Dock can be convenient. Here’s how to get it done.

1. Open the application you want to keep in your dock – it will appear to the right of the apps already pinned to your Dock.

2. Right-click the application icon in your Dock and select “Options” and then “Keep in Dock.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Keep in Dock.’

