Scoping Out Your Sales Prospects: How To Find Any Phone Number Anytime

It’s the sales rep’s worst nightmare: A generic “company-wide” telephone number answered by a disembodied operator. “Press 1 for our executive suite; press 2 for sales; press 3 for our parts department; press 4 for our company directory …” The minutes tick by as you push buttons, hold your breath, sweat a little and peck out approximate spellings in the company directory. More often than not, you’re lost in limbo before the system unceremoniously disconnects you.The pursuit of actionable contact information is often the most difficult part of the sales cycle. Cold-callers typically waste valuable time and money fruitlessly dialling for dollars. And because key decision-makers’ numbers are so elusive, they can get trapped behind a series of fierce gatekeepers who cannot make purchasing decisions and will not pass along messages to those who can.

To save time and money on prospecting, it is more important now than ever before to go beyond the Rolodex and use the Web’s many resources to find phone numbers. Here are five places to find telephone contact information on the Web:

Jigsaw

Jigsaw.com is the largest and most accurate BtoB directory online. With Jigsaw, you can find company and contact information for both public and private firms. Contacts for C-level, vice-president, director and manager levels are complete with name, title, business phone number, email and address. The unique directory allows you to enter a contact from your own Rolodex or business card collection in exchange for the contact that you want to access. The Jigsaw’s mission is to map every business organisation on the planet, contact by contact and keep them current through a collaborative effort.

Google Phone Number Search

Google aggregates an enormous number of telephone numbers within its own search engine. The company displays publicly listed numbers for both businesses and residences. It does not display mobile phone numbers or unlisted numbers. To find a business contact’s telephone number on Google, simply type bphonebook: in front of any of these search combinations:

First name or initial, last name, city (state optional)

First name or initial, last name, state

First name or initial, last name, area code

First name or initial, last name, zip code

You may have to experiment with different combinations of names and initials before you find the listing you want. You can also type in a telephone number, with area code, after bphonebook: and you should get the name and address of the person to whom the number belongs. An alternative to using the Google phone directory is Google Maps. Type in a business name and city, and its location will pop up on a map along with its address and telephone number.

Zabasearch

Zabasearch is a people search engine that scours public information and displays the data that is readily available online. The free site only allows you to search for your prospect’s name and state. This means that you’ll often get a large number of hits on your search request. You will then need to look through them and narrow the names down to find the individual whom you want. Zabasearch includes links to websites where you can search for additional information, such as email addresses, for a fee.

Online Resume and Social Networking Websites

Finding someone’s contact information online may be as simple as searching for them on social networking sites such as LinkedIn or Facebook. Online resume sites, like Monster.com and Jobster, may yield current telephone numbers as well. The difficulty here is that some people protect their contact information by setting up privacy filters. This means that you’ll need to reach out to them electronically (by “friending” or “connecting” with them) and get their permission before you can access their telephone contact information. Key decision makers, most likely bombarded with requests, cannot be counted on to grant access to strangers who approach them without introductions. On the other hand, if you can find some common background, experience or colleague, you may have found a good opening to building a sales relationship.

Spoke

Spoke’s mission is to make it easy for business people to discover and gain access to other business people via detailed contact information and professional networking. Spoke claims to have access to 60 million professionals’ business data and detailed contact information. It allows users to identify, research and access the right individuals at all levels of an organisation. However, data on the person you are trying to reach may be nonexistent or out-of-date. Spoke relies on users to log in, claim their profiles and then update them. It offers a subscription model for those who want access to more profiles and larger search results.

