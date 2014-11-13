I Made A Huge Mistake Ordering My New iPhone 6 Through My Carrier

I made a mistake.

Instead of buying my iPhone 6 Plus at an Apple Store where they’re consistently available as my colleague Nicholas Carlson learned, I ordered one through my carrier, T-Mobile.

On Sunday, I got an email saying that my new iPhone might not ship until Dec. 28, nearly two months after I placed the order.

Insane.

Apple Stores seem to receive new iPhone shipments every day, but carrier stores have to place an order with Apple.

My T-Mobile representative told me it would take about a month at most. Now I have to wait twice as long.

Here’s the email T-Mobile sent me:

At this point, I’m probably better off cancelling my order with T-Mobile and going straight to the Apple Store instead.

To T-Mobile’s credit, Apple simply can’t make enough iPhones, so carrier partners can’t get enough units to meet demand. Apple CEO Tim Cook said on the company’s last earnings call that Apple is selling everything it produces, and even that’s not enough.

So my advice to anyone trying to get an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus in time for the holidays: Buy one now through the Apple Store and skip your carrier.

