How To Find A Startup: MatchupCamp Wednesday

Want to join a startup (warning: it’s a ton of work)?

Want to find a new hire for your startup (warning: good ones are hard to find)?

Not sure what the startup world is all about (endorsement: it’s potentially exhilarating)?

Then stop by NextNY’s MatchupCamp tomorrow at 7pm, where Charlie O’Donnell Eran Hammer-Lahav and company are putting on an “open-space networking event” designed to match startups with talent and vice versa. You can bring your demo if you’d like, but this isn’t a formal pitch event like the NY Tech Meetup — it’s a chance to meet like-minded folks doing interesting stuff. Silicon Alley Insider is proud to sponsor the free event; you can find details here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.