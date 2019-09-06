How to find a lost Fitbit using the Fitbit app or a third-party, Bluetooth-tracking app

Fitbit If you’ve lost a Fitbit, there are several ways you can try to find it.

To find a lost Fitbit, you should start by looking in obvious places, like near your charger, but there are a few methods you can use to track the device down.

Check your phone to see when your Fitbit last synced. You can concentrate your search on wherever your phone was at that time.

There are Fitbit finder apps which can triangulate your band’s Bluetooth signal, but they aren’t endorsed or certified by Fitbit. If all else fails, install one of these apps and use it to search.

Your Fitbit is small, which means it’s easy to lose.

Most of the time, it’s probably still sitting in its charger, or on the bathroom sink where you took it off to take a shower. But if you’ve looked in all the usual locations and still can’t find it, here are the best ways to track your Fitbit down.

Check your Fitbit app or dashboard for clues



Open the Fitbit app on your phone or check the website and see when your Fitbit last synced.

In the app, tap your avatar in the upper left corner and then tap the Fitbit in the device list. You should see when it last synced at the top of the screen. Try to determine where your phone was at the time of the last sync, and concentrate your search there.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The last time your phone synced with the Fitbit is a clue to where it might be lost.

Use your phone to sniff out the Fitbit



Take the phone that you’ve paired with your Fitbit and bring it to where you might have last seen the Fitbit, or think it might be lost.

Try to sync the phone with the Fitbit (pull down the app screen to start a manual sync). If it syncs, your Fitbit is within about 30 feet of that location.

Use a Bluetooth-tracking app



Apps like Find My Fitbit(available for both iPhone and Android), Fitbit Finder (iOS only), and Bluetooth Finder(Android) are apps that use the Bluetooth signal from your Fitbit to help you locate it. (There are others in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.) None of these apps are affiliated with or certified by Fitbit, however.

With an approximate 100-foot range, you can use your phone to zero in on a misplaced band for as long as the Fitbit still has battery power. You don’t need to “pair” the band with the app in advance, so you can download and try one of these apps even after losing your Fitbit.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Some apps work like a Bluetooth detector to zero in on where you misplaced your Fitbit.

