How To Find A Great Angel Investor

Fundraising is brutal. Actually, according to Paul Graham, “Raising money is the second hardest part of starting a startup. The hardest part is making something people want.” More startups may fail for that reason, but a close second is the difficulty of raising money.
A while back, I outlined “10 Top Funding Sources for Startups“, listing angel investors as alternative #6. I still get a lot of questions on these mysterious and often invisible investors, so here is another attempt to bring them out of the ether.
By definition, an angel investor is not an “institutional investor.” Venture capitalists (VCs) are paid to invest other people’s money, and measured on the rate of return they get. Angels are typically high net worth individuals who are investing their own money, for a wide range of motives.
So “good” angels are ones with motives that are consistent with what you bring to the table. This means they usually invest in people who have the right “chemistry”, and areas of business they already know. They tend to work locally, so they can “touch and feel” their investments.
Angel investors also tend to limit the size of individual investments to $250K or less. If you need more, you need VCs or a flock of angels.
So how do you find those good angels?
Martin Zwilling is CEO & Founder of Startup Professionals, Inc.; he also serves as Board Member and Executive in Residence at Callaman Ventures and is an advisory board member for multiple startups. This post was originally published on his blog, and it is republished here with permission.
The best angels you will find are the ones who know you personally, or know a member of your team or advisory board.
If a potential investor gets to know you BEFORE you are asking for money, your credibility and investment probability will be improved by an order of magnitude.
Of course, angels are really mortals. They want to make a difference. Asking an angel to work with your company in an advisory role is a great way to establish a relationship that may lead to a cash investment.
If you impress the angel, it will likely make her at least an archangel (advocate) when it comes to funding.
Since angel investors most often focus only in their own geographic area, it's most effective to court the local group, or even make a guest appearance with an archangel.
If you can earn an archangel's confidence, he or she will invite you to pitch the group, and you'll have an edge in the voting.
If you are still alone, submit your application to the leading online website national databases of angel investors, AngelSoft (USA) and National Angel Capital Association (Canada).
These sites have arrangements with hundreds of local groups and individual investors that you might otherwise have missed.
That means that once you get the first one, he or she becomes your best advocate for finding more.
Investment angels don't like to travel alone, so they will bring in others if they can (it's called share the risk).
