How To Filter Out Facebook "Friends" Without Them Knowing

We all have Facebook “friends” that we’d like to hear from less often.



You know…

…The high school classmate who has to tell everyone what they had for every meal.

…The co-worker who insists on getting in political debates every lunch hour.

…The proud parent with the ugly baby.

Maybe you’d like to remove these people from your Facebook News Feed, but you don’t know how to do it without unfriending them and possibly hurting their feelings.

If that’s the case, we have good news for you.

Facebook has a few tools for users who want to filter out their friends without them knowing.

Click here to learn how to use them >>

Step 1 After you've signed in to Facebook.com, you'll be taken to the page that shows your News Feed. On the left, there's a list of 'groups' you can put your friends into. Go to the bottom of this list and click +Create. Step 2 This will open a box. In the text field at the top left, name your list 'People I actually care about,' because that's the people you'll be putting on it. Step 3 Next, go to the dialogue box where it says 'Start Typing A Name' and start typing in the names of people you want to know about each time you go on to Facebook. Step 4 Or, you can scroll through the list of people and highlight the ones you actually care about. Step 5 When you're done selecting people, go to the bottom of the box and click 'Create List.' Step 6 Your 'People I actually care about' group will appear at the bottom of the list on the left of your Facebook.com homescreen. Click and hold the list. Step 7 Drag it above 'News Feed.' This will make it so Facebook only loads information from this group of people each time you go to Facebook.com. Step 8 Click on 'Facebook' above the list to refresh Facebook.com. Or go away and come back. Point is: from now on, Facebook will automatically only load updates from the people in your 'People I care about group' each time you come back to the site. REMINDER: When you add new friends on Facebook, they won't automatically be added to this list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.