How to filter data in Microsoft Excel to organise and sort your spreadsheet

Matias Delacroix/Getty Images You can filter data in a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet so that it’s more organised and easier to comprehend.

You can filter data in Excel based on either certain parameters in columns or over the whole sheet.

When you go to sort data in Excel, specifically when you order your sheet based on a certain set of values, you will have to select the whole document so that it doesn’t change the order of the data sheet.

You can unfilter Excel sheets even after saved, but you can’t undo a sort in the same way.

Filtering in Excel allows you to organise your data in multiple ways.

Using a filter, you can cut down the amount of data shown on your sheet based on the values for either a certain selection, such as a certain column, or for the whole document. You can also reorder your sheet based on the numerical order of values in a certain column.

If you want to see all the values in a sheet, you can undo the filter as well.

How to filter data in Excel for one column

1. Select the column by clicking the corresponding letter at the top.

2. Click on “Data” along the top toolbar.

3. Click on “Filter” in the top toolbar. An arrow will show up in the top of the column.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Click ‘Filter’ in the ‘Data’ menu.

4. Click on the arrow at the top of the column.

5. It will show the “Filters” pop-up.

6. Click on “Number Filters,” which pulls up a more detailed pop-up.

7. Click on the setting you wish to filter by. Click “OK.” In this example, the sheet will be filtered by data greater than 5000.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Select the parameters for your data.

This will only display the data along the parameters you choose, based on that column. For example, it will only show rows where that column meets the parameters chosen, though it will include data from other columns that is not within those parameters.

How to filter data in Excel across a whole sheet

1. Select the whole sheet by pressing “CTRL” + “A” on your PC or “command” + “A” on your Mac keyboard.

2. Click on “Data” in the top toolbar.

3. Click on “Filter” in the top toolbar. This will show an arrow at the top of every column.

4. Click on the arrow at the top of one of the columns. This will show the “Filters” pop-up.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Click the arrow at the top of the column.

5. Click on “Number Filters,” which pulls up a more detailed pop-up.

6. Click on the setting you wish to filter by. In this example, the sheet will be filtered by data greater than 5000.

This will filter data in the whole sheet, meaning it will only include rows where every bit of data meets the parameters.

How to sort filtered data in Excel

This allows you to put your sheet in rising or ascending order based on one column’s values.

1. Select the whole sheet by pressing “CTRL” + “A” on your PC or “command” + “A” on your Mac keyboard.

2. Click on “Data” in the top toolbar.

3. Click on “Filter.” You will see an arrow at the top of each column.

4. Click on one of those arrows to pull up the “Filter” pop-up. Either click on “Sort Smallest to Largest” or “Sort Largest to Smallest.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Choose how you’d like to sort your data.

Either will reorder the whole sheet based on the order of the column you’ve selected.

How to unfilter a column in Excel

You can unfilter data that has been sorted in either a column, multiple columns, or the whole sheet, but the process is a little different for each.

Note that this cannot be used to reorder data that has been sorted into ascending or descending order.

Here’s how to unfilter a column of data:

1. Click on the column that you want to unfilter. Click the down arrow next to the column’s heading. This will bring up the “Filters” pop-up.

2. Click on “Clear filter from [column name]”.

3. This will clear the filter and show all data.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider This will clear the filter from the selected column.

