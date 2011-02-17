How To Filter Out Facebook "Friends" Without Them Knowing

Photo: Spencer E Holtaway

We all have Facebook “friends” that we’d like to hear from less often.You know…



…The high school classmate who has to tell everyone what they had for every meal.

…The co-worker who insists on getting in political debates every lunch hour.

…The proud parent with the ugly baby.

Maybe you’d like to remove these people from your Facebook News Feed, but you don’t know how to do it without unfriending them and possibly hurting their feelings.

If that’s the case, we have good news for you.

Facebook has a few tools for users who want to filter out their friends without them knowing.

