What To Do While You Wait For Your Law Firm To Need You

So, you’re one of the many brand new lawyers who expected to spend this month settling in to your very own office at your selected firm, discovering which late-night copy guy is the nicest.



Instead, you’ve been deferred until March or longer and are basically hoping deferred won’t turn into fired.

The Wall Street Journal looks today at how some of these would-be associates are filling up their time.

Some have gone the productive route. One William & Mary Law School grad is spending what we’ll affectionately call her gap year working at her alma mater’s legal skills program.

A deferred-until-fall-2010 Dechert hire is doing pro bono work for the Homeless Advocacy Project; he got a stipend for about half of what he would have earned as an associate.

But, like the job itself, stipends or deferral payments are a luxury (yes, luxury — the article notes Orrick deferrees received $75,000) not available to all. At least one law grad is doing what she probably never expected to after graduating from Temple’s law school — working two jobs as a hostess in Philadelphia just to make ends meet.

As the WSJ Law Blog points out, hopefully the year will provide deferrees with some experiences they would not have otherwise had and they’ll go about their careers just as they expected to, if just a bit late.

There isn’t much funny about these tough times and everyone should be happy to have a job, even if it’s postponed. Disclaimers made, we predict that one night, when the Temple grad is reviewing her 36,000 document on Summation, she’ll spend a moment wishing that she had to do nothing more than show someone to their table.

