Go To One Of These 16 NCAA Tourney Schools If You Want To Get Rich

Kentucky is a great choice for the basketball tournament — but unfortunately, UK students won’t win in the end.



John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins will earn millions, but the average Kentucky graduate will earn only $63,700, according to Payscale.com (via Economix).

We’ve picked out the top sixteen tournament schools based on typical alumni salary.

So who’s the real winner in March?

Here are the schools where graduates get RICH >

