These Apps Will Help You Get Your Taxes Done Before It's Too Late

Tax Day is April 18. That means if you haven’t filed your taxes yet, you have less than a week to do it.We’ve already gone over some cool ways to find an accountant online or file your return on your smartphone. But if that’s not enough for you, we’ve compiled every online option available to you.



Note that many of these services are only good if you plan on filing a simple return. But they will all let you submit electronically and avoid those massive lines at the post office.

TurboTax's app lets you file from your phone TurboTax's app for iPhone and Android automatically fills out your tax return just by taking a photo of your W-2. This app is only for simple returns, but it works really well. Click here for our walkthrough of the app. TeaSpiller will hook you up with an accountant Teaspiller is an online service that will match you with a real accountant. It's great for any type of tax return and everything is handled over the web. Click here for more about how Teaspiller works. Track your refund with MyTaxRefund This app for iPhone and Android will let you track your Tax refund. It displays the current e-file status of your tax return and an approximate date when you can expect your refund. If you use the TurboTax app, all you have to do is log in with your account to see your return's status. H&R Block will guide your through your return H&R Block's app for iPhone and Android won't file your taxes, but it can guide you along. It includes a calculator for estimating your return, a questions and answers page, and a tool for tracking the status of your refund. IRS2Go is the government's official tax app Yes, even the government is trying to make filing your taxes easier. With IRS2Go for iPhone and Android you can check the status of your return and get tips on filing your taxes. Estimate your refund with TaxCaster TaxCaster is another app from the makers of TurboTax. It lets you estimate your refund by inputing your W-2 information. It's simple to use, and will help you along if you think you're doing something wrong. Get it for iPhone or Android. File your taxes with a web-based tool If you want to do your taxes online, you have several options. The IRS has a complete list of services that will let you e-file, but some of the best to check out are: TurboTax, H&R Block, and ezTaxReturn. Track all your finances with Mint.com Mint.com is our favourite service for tracking all our finances. You can't file your taxes with it, but you can track how when your tax return comes in, how much money is left in your account (if you owe), and manage your debt. There's also an iPhone and Android app for keeping track of everything. Click here for our complete walkthrough of Mint.

