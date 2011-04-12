These Apps Will Help You Get Your Taxes Done Before It's Too Late

Photo: ChuckHolton via Flikr
Tax Day is April 18. That means if you haven’t filed your taxes yet, you have less than a week to do it.We’ve already gone over some cool ways to find an accountant online or file your return on your smartphone. But if that’s not enough for you, we’ve compiled every online option available to you.
Note that many of these services are only good if you plan on filing a simple return. But they will all let you submit electronically and avoid those massive lines at the post office.
TurboTax's app for iPhone and Android automatically fills out your tax return just by taking a photo of your W-2. This app is only for simple returns, but it works really well. Click here for our walkthrough of the app.
Teaspiller is an online service that will match you with a real accountant. It's great for any type of tax return and everything is handled over the web. Click here for more about how Teaspiller works.
If you want to do your taxes online, you have several options. The IRS has a complete list of services that will let you e-file, but some of the best to check out are: TurboTax, H&R Block, and ezTaxReturn.
Mint.com is our favourite service for tracking all our finances. You can't file your taxes with it, but you can track how when your tax return comes in, how much money is left in your account (if you owe), and manage your debt. There's also an iPhone and Android app for keeping track of everything. Click here for our complete walkthrough of Mint.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.