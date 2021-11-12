How to factory reset a PS4 console to wipe your data and restore it to its default settings

You can factory reset a PS4 from your console’s dashboard or via safe mode.

Before performing a factory reset, make sure to back up your PS4 data.

You’ll also need to deactivate your PlayStation Network account before resetting.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

If you’re selling, trading, or even giving away your PlayStation 4, you should perform a factory reset to erase (and therefore protect) all your personal information. If you’re having issues with your console (like crashing, glitching, freezing, or save errors), a factory reset may help to resolve them.

Since a factory reset will erase all your personal information from your PS4 and restore it to factory settings, it’s important to back up your PS4 data beforehand.

Here’s how to deactivate your PS4 as your primary unit – an essential step before resetting – and how to factory reset a PS4.

How to deactivate PlayStation Network account

1. Open Settings on your PS4. Select the PlayStation Network/Account Management tab.

2. Select the Activate as Your Primary PS4 tab, then Deactivate.

3. Select Yes to confirm your choice.

4. When the deactivation process is complete, select OK.

How to factory reset your PS4

Before performing a factory reset using one of the below methods, make sure you’ve backed up your data.

From your console’s dashboard:

1. Log in to your account. Go to Settings.

2. Select Initialization, then select Initialize PS4.

Choose the ‘Initialize PS4’ option, then ‘Full’ on the next page to perform a full factory reset. Sony

3. Select Full, then Initialize.

4. Select Yes to confirm your choice.

From Safe Mode:

If you’re unable to factory reset your PS4 using the method outlined above, try this method via safe mode.

1. Press and hold the power button until you hear two beeps.

2. Select Initialize PS4 to wipe all user data and restore your console to factory settings.

Quick tip: Select Restore Default Settings instead of Initialize PS4 to reset your PlayStation 4 to factory settings but keep your data. If you’re having software issues due to the operating system of your PlayStation 4, choose Initialize PS4 (Reinstall System Software) but note that after doing so you’ll need to reinstall the PS4’s operating system.



How to play PlayStation 4 games on a PlayStation 5How to download and watch YouTube TV on your PS4 or PS53 ways to set a custom image as your PS4 wallpaperHow to connect a PS4 controller to your iPhone and play mobile games with a real controller