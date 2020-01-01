How to factory reset your Oculus Quest in 2 ways, to fix glitches and wipe your data

Facebook There are two easy ways to factory reset an Oculus Quest.

You should factory reset your Oculus Quest before you sell or give it away, or if the device has stopped working properly.

You can factory reset an Oculus Quest using the buttons on the headset itself, or with the Oculus app on your iPhone or Android device.

A factory reset will wipe all the data off your headset, including your account information, but is often the best way to fix software glitches.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Remember what it was like when your Oculus Quest headset was brand new, right out of the box? No glitches, no lag, no freezing.

If your Quest isn’t running as smoothly these days, or if you’re looking to resell it to someone else, you might want to perform a factory reset on it.

A factory reset will wipe all the data off of the Oculus Quest, including your account information and downloaded games. Your account won’t be deleted, and you’ll still own all your purchased games – you’ll just need to add them back onto the headset.

Here’s how to factory reset your Oculus Quest in two ways.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to factory reset an Oculus Quest using the headset



1. Hold the power and volume down buttons at the same time with your Quest turned off. Keep pressing them until the boot up screen appears.

Amazon Hold down both the power and volume down buttons.

2. Use the volume buttons to toggle to “Factory Reset,” and then press the power button.

3. Toggle to “Yes” with the volume buttons, then press the power button to confirm.

The headset will take a few moments to reset. Once it does, you’ll be able to set it up again using the Oculus app.

How to factory reset an Oculus Quest using the iPhone and Android app



1. Open the Oculus app on a device that’s paired with your headset and open the “Settings” menu.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open the app’s Settings menu by tapping its icon.

2. Select the headset paired with your phone.

3. Tap “More Settings,” and then hit “Factory Reset.” Confirm your choice by pressing “Reset.”

In a few moments, your Oculus Quest will be wiped clean. You can keep using the app to set it up again.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.