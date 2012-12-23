How To Extract DNA At Home

Magicians need to resort to trick props to pull a rabbit out of a hat.



But we pulled DNA out of a banana with nothing more than a few household ingredients during a Scientific American Google Hangout on December 20. (See Scientific American Goes Bananas on December 20. No artifice or foolery was involved: just some science.)

The Hangout was part of the special deSTEMber activities organised by Girlstart and the Google Science Fair. (Scientific American is a partner in the Google Science Fair, and we sponsor the $50,000 Science in Action award.)

My cohost for this bit of kitchen science was Sarah Ann Anderson, who is working on her M.D. and Ph.D. at the Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, and who is also a New York Academy of Sciences Fellow.

For the full ingredient list, check out the Find the DNA in a Banana activity. And there are dozens more from our Bring Science Home series; check in each week for a new one.

Here’s the video from the Hangout. If you get a chance to try this fun activity, let us know how it goes.



This story was originally published by Scientific American. Reprinted with permission.

