There's A Simple Way To Move All Your Facebook Photos To Google+

“Move Your Photos” is a Google Chrome extension that allows you to grab all your Facebook photos in a couple clicks and export them to Google+.The extension works by moving your pictures over to Google’s Picasa photo service, which ties in with Google+.



While you can’t instantly grab all the pictures tagged of you, you can¬†grab all the photos and albums you have posted over the years so you don’t need to re-upload them all to Google+.

If you’re a Google+ convert, this extension could save you a lot of time.

