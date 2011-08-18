There's A Simple Way To Move All Your Facebook Photos To Google+

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

“Move Your Photos” is a Google Chrome extension that allows you to grab all your Facebook photos in a couple clicks and export them to Google+.The extension works by moving your pictures over to Google’s Picasa photo service, which ties in with Google+.



While you can’t instantly grab all the pictures tagged of you, you can grab all the photos and albums you have posted over the years so you don’t need to re-upload them all to Google+.

If you’re a Google+ convert, this extension could save you a lot of time.

