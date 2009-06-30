How To Take Advantage Of "Cash For Clunkers"

Still confused about how your old jalopy could be worth $4,000 towards the purchase of a brand new, fuel-efficient car?
Uncle Sam answers all your questions!
Don't start spending that rebate money just yet! Make sure you're eligible by checking out this FAQ.
You gotta get your ducks in a row. The government isn't just going to hand out $4,000 to anyone. Make sure you have your paperwork together.
Relax. Breathe easy. The car dealer handles this part, as they send your info to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Why are they handling it? Cause it's a government bureacracy, of course!
