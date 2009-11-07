How To Explain Venture Capital To A 5th Grader





DFJ Gotham‘s co-founder and managing director Daniel Schultz crafted this deck to explain what venture capital is to his son’s class.Maybe the follow up presentation will be about how the 5th grader founder gets replaced by a more experienced 8th grader when sales start to slip?

(Zing!)

Venture Capital For A 5th Grader →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”the-entreprenuer-1″

title=”The entreprenuer”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af465330000000000874e8c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-venture-capitalist-2″

title=”The venture capitalist”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af4653b00000000006c4d4c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-entrepreneur-presents-his-idea-to-a-venture-capitalist-3″

title=”The entrepreneur presents his idea to a venture capitalist”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af465470000000000633804/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-the-venture-capitalist-likes-the-idea-he-will-give-the-entrepreneur-money-in-exchange-for-a-piece-of-the-company-4″

title=”If the venture capitalist likes the idea he will give the entrepreneur money in exchange for a piece of the company”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af465510000000000472d5c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-entrepreneur-uses-the-money-to-grow-schecter-ice-cream-5″

title=”The entrepreneur uses the money to grow Schecter Ice Cream”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af4645b0000000000a330ef/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”one-year-later-6″

title=”One year later…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af46565000000000094d05f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”so-many-people-want-ice-cream-schechter-ice-cream-cant-make-enough-7″

title=”So many people want ice cream Schechter Ice Cream can’t make enough”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af4657100000000007f69fb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”schechter-ice-cream-presents-their-business-to-ben-and-jerrys-8″

title=”Schechter Ice Cream presents their business to Ben and Jerry’s”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af4657a00000000003d4ff7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”ben-and-jerrys-offers-to-buy-schechter-ice-cream-for-a-lot-of-money-9″

title=”Ben and Jerry’s offers to buy Schechter Ice Cream for a lot of money”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af46583000000000025d3c1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-entrepreneuer-keeps-half-the-money-and-the-venture-capitalist-keeps-the-other-half-10″

title=”The Entrepreneuer keeps half the money and the Venture Capitalist keeps the other half”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af465c50000000000b26757/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

