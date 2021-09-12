I went to France and it was shockingly easy to enter as a vaccinated American tourist

Europe is once again open to Americans after more than a year of closed borders.

A majority of countries on the continent are welcoming Americans and some are even accepting unvaccinated tourists. Some countries still require negative COVID-19 tests but others are only requiring proof of vaccination. Flags of European Union member countries. Shutterstock.com

France opened to the US in June, with vaccinated Americans needing no more than a valid passport and their vaccination cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to enter. A US passport and vaccination certificate. Shutterstock.com Source: US Embassy in France

Popular French tourist destinations including Paris, Nice, and Marseille can once again be enjoyed.

I visited France as a vaccinated American tourist in August. Here’s what it was like. Visiting Paris, France during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I started my journey to France at St. Pancras International Station in the UK after flying in on JetBlue Airways’ debut flight to London. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider Read more:

The famed Eurostar train was my ride to Paris, just two hours and 16 minutes away. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider Read more:

Normally, I’d only need my passport for this journey as American tourists don’t need a visa to travel to France and the UK. But this time, I’d also need my vaccination certificate. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

France’s entry rules are quite lenient for Americans. “Fully vaccinated travelers coming from these countries can enter with proof of vaccination,” the US Embassy in France says, adding that no negative test is required for vaccinated travelers. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider Source: US Embassy in France

Passport and vaccination card in hand, I made my way to the Eurostar departures area and showed the staff my documents. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

These staff members, whether they work for an airline, airport, rail company, or boat service, are often the first line of defense for document verification. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

While I had everything I needed, I also had to fill out and sign a statement attesting to my vaccination status. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Only then was I allowed to proceed to the next step in the Eurostar process. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Next up was the French border police. Eurostar travelers bound for France go through passport control at St. Pancras International to speed along the arrival process in Paris and catch any unauthorized travelers before they arrive on French soil. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I was asked for my passport, vaccination card, and sworn statement, which I had readily available. The border guard didn’t even ask why I was traveling to France, and simply asked “are you vaccinated?” Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It was one of the easiest experiences I’ve had going through passport control, even during the pandemic. Afterward, I was on my way to Paris on Eurostar. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

No further checks were performed after I arrived in Paris and let into the Gare du Nord station. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I wasn’t in Paris long but was asked for my vaccination card when having lunch at a small cafe. The waitress was unimpressed with the paper card compared to the QR code given to French vaccine recipients. Visiting Paris, France during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Leaving France was as easy as it was before the pandemic. I took Eurostar back to London and French border guards asked no questions as they reviewed and eventually stamped my passport. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Entering the UK, just across the English Channel from France, was considerably more difficult and expensive. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The UK, for comparison, requires a pre-departure test and post-arrival test for vaccinated Americans. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Post arrival costs are quite costly and my two tests – because I had entered the UK twice during my European trip – cost nearly $US200 ($AU272). Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

Spain doesn't even require travelers to physically bring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.