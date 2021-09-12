I went to France and it was shockingly easy to enter as a vaccinated American tourist

- France and many other European countries are once again open to American tourists.
- Vaccinated Americans can often enter with just their vaccination certificate, without also having to get tested
- Other countries, like the UK, require stringent and expensive pre-departure and post-arrival tests.
Europe is once again open to Americans after more than a year of closed borders.
A majority of countries on the continent are welcoming Americans and some are even accepting unvaccinated tourists. Some countries still require negative COVID-19 tests but others are only requiring proof of vaccination.
France opened to the US in June, with vaccinated Americans needing no more than a valid passport and their vaccination cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to enter.
Popular French tourist destinations including Paris, Nice, and Marseille can once again be enjoyed.
I visited France as a vaccinated American tourist in August. Here’s what it was like.
I started my journey to France at St. Pancras International Station in the UK after flying in on JetBlue Airways’ debut flight to London.
The famed Eurostar train was my ride to Paris, just two hours and 16 minutes away.
Normally, I’d only need my passport for this journey as American tourists don’t need a visa to travel to France and the UK. But this time, I’d also need my vaccination certificate.
France’s entry rules are quite lenient for Americans. “Fully vaccinated travelers coming from these countries can enter with proof of vaccination,” the US Embassy in France says, adding that no negative test is required for vaccinated travelers.
Passport and vaccination card in hand, I made my way to the Eurostar departures area and showed the staff my documents.
These staff members, whether they work for an airline, airport, rail company, or boat service, are often the first line of defense for document verification.
While I had everything I needed, I also had to fill out and sign a statement attesting to my vaccination status.
Only then was I allowed to proceed to the next step in the Eurostar process.
Next up was the French border police. Eurostar travelers bound for France go through passport control at St. Pancras International to speed along the arrival process in Paris and catch any unauthorized travelers before they arrive on French soil.
I was asked for my passport, vaccination card, and sworn statement, which I had readily available. The border guard didn’t even ask why I was traveling to France, and simply asked “are you vaccinated?”
It was one of the easiest experiences I’ve had going through passport control, even during the pandemic. Afterward, I was on my way to Paris on Eurostar.
No further checks were performed after I arrived in Paris and let into the Gare du Nord station.
I wasn’t in Paris long but was asked for my vaccination card when having lunch at a small cafe. The waitress was unimpressed with the paper card compared to the QR code given to French vaccine recipients.
Leaving France was as easy as it was before the pandemic. I took Eurostar back to London and French border guards asked no questions as they reviewed and eventually stamped my passport.
Entering the UK, just across the English Channel from France, was considerably more difficult and expensive.
The UK, for comparison, requires a pre-departure test and post-arrival test for vaccinated Americans.
Post arrival costs are quite costly and my two tests – because I had entered the UK twice during my European trip – cost nearly $US200 ($AU272).
Many European countries are now only requiring proof of vaccination for entry. Besides France, the countries of Germany, Denmark, and Austria, and Croatia, among others, will let travelers in with just a vaccination certificate.
Spain doesn’t even require travelers to physically bring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
If I have my choice, I’ll certainly be choosing one of those countries for future European visits over a country like the UK with stringent testing requirements.