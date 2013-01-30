Money Isn't The Biggest Employee Motivator

Think money motivates your employees? Sure. But it’s not the biggest motivator.



Many entrepreneurs believe that digging into their pocketbooks will help drive employee engagement, but the reality is that 67 per cent of workers say praise and commendation from a manager is what truly motivates (vs. the 52 per cent who say an increase in base pay does the trick.)

Instead, consider making quality time with each employee a priority, pick up a personal tangible gift, offer a high five or fist bump, tell them they’re doing a great job or pitch in on a task. Connect with them. They’ll respect you more and work harder as a result.

This infographic takes a look at the truth behind employee engagement and how you can motivate your workforce without reaching into your pocket.

42 per cent of the global workforce says they’re disengaged at work.

90 per cent of leaders say employee engagement is essential to their businesses.

75 per cent of leaders do not have an employee engagement strategy.

What do you do to motivate your employees? Share with us below!

