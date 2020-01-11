It took me 24 hours to fly from Guam to New York, but I figured out how to make the 3-leg trip more bearable

Joey Hadden
Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThree flights, 24 hours, and 9,000 miles — here’s how I endured it.
  • Long-distanceflights can feel endless sometimes, especially after a vacation or when you’re crammed in coach and travelling solo.
  • I travelled with United Airlines from Guam to New York with stops in Honolulu and Houston. Including layovers, my total travel time was about 24 hours.
  • I figured out how to make this trek more bearable by not relying on the airline to feed me, entertain me, or make me feel comfortable. I brought my own food, entertainment, and a comfy neck pillow.
  • I also used the extra time during my layovers to walk around, making sitting still on a long flight much easier.
  • Here’s how I endured 24 hours of travel.
I arrived at the Guam International Airport at around 5:45 a.m. for my 7:40 a.m. flight to Honolulu. But I began preparing for my journey the night before.

The official name of Guam's airport is Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport.

On my way to Guam, United’s in-flight entertainment sometimes didn’t work for hours at a time. So I prepared for my flight by downloading movies and entire seasons of TV shows on my iPad’s Netflix app …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI downloaded three movies and one season of a TV series.

… and Amazon Prime. I downloaded a mixture of comedy and drama to ensure I could satisfy my entertainment cravings for the whole trip.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI downloaded three seasons of a TV series and one comedy special.

I arrived at the airport on Guam two hours before my flight. I don’t usually arrive at airports this early, but my uncle who travels to the states from Guam often insisted that I give myself some extra time.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI flew with United Airlines from Guam to New York.

And I may have needed the additional time if not for my Premier Access ticket.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderUnited Airlines offers a Premier Access ticket.

I dropped an additional $US20 for Premier Access on this leg of the trip, which gives United passengers access to a shorter check-in line and, in some airports, a shorter security line and priority boarding as well.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe Premier Access check-in line was shorter than the economy check-in line.

Source: United

As you can see here, there was hardly a line for United’s Premier Access travellers on this particular January morning.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThere was only one person in front of me when I got in line at the Premier Access section of the United check-in area.

I was still glad I got to the airport early because there’s a lot to see at the Guam airport, like this marine life mural painted by Robert Wyland.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe official name of Guam’s airport is Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport.

Exhibits throughout the airport showcase elements of Chamoru culture.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA Chamoru Outrigger Canoe stands behind a sculpture celebrating many cultures in a traditional Chamoru shape called a ‘latte stone.’

Having a Premier Access ticket also gave me a chance to spend a final few minutes with some of my Guam-resident family members that met me at the airport to say goodbye.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderFive aunts, three uncles, and three cousins showed up at the airport at 6 am to say goodbye.

There was no Premier Access line at security, but the line was pretty short anyway.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe security line at the Guam International Airport.

Once I got to my gate, people were already lined up to board.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderMy gate at the Guam International Airport.

We had to go through customs as we entered the plane.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderGetting ready to board at the Guam International Airport.

The sun was rising as I took one last look at Guam and boarded the plane.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe aircraft that took me from Guam to Honolulu.

The first leg of my trip was an eight-hour flight from Guam to Honolulu.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderBoarding the first plane of my trip.

Although it’s a pretty long flight, travelling from Guam to Hawaii isn’t technically flying internationally, so United Airlines flights won’t provide a free meal. That’s why my auntie brought me Kings — a local favourite on Guam.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderKing’s is located in Tamuning, Guam.

Source: In Flight Feed

I began my trip by eating breakfast and watching a dramatic TV series. I hoped a heavy meal would put me right to sleep.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEating fried rice and pancakes for breakfast.

And I was successful! I turned off the show I was watching and instead put on a familiar favourite to fall asleep to.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderWatching Ferris Beuller’s Day Off on my way to Honolulu.

I woke up to Ferris Bueller singing Twist and Shout about an hour later.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI only slept for about an hour on my first flight.

At this point, I decided it was time for a bathroom break and to stretch my legs. I reluctantly bugged the sleepers to my right so I could get up.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI keep my headphones and iPad in the seat pocket in front of me when I travel.

First I went to the bathroom, where lotion and face mist were available.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderAir travel essentials in the aircraft bathroom.

I left the bathroom feeling refreshed from these products. This was the only leg of my trip that offered these amenities, but I suggest always checking when you’re on a long flight.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe aeroplane bathroom on my first flight.

Next, I went to the large open space by the bathrooms to stretch.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderHere, I touched my toes a few times.

I used this cushioned pad to help me stay balanced as I stretched.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI pressed my hands up against this pad to stretch my legs.

When I got back to my seat, I continued to watch television on my iPad until I noticed the sun was setting.

At around the same time, Hawaii's islands came into view. I just sat and enjoyed the view.

At around the same time, Hawaii’s islands came into view. I just sat and enjoyed the view.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderWe landed on Oahu — Hawaii’s biggest island.

It got darker as we approached the airport, and I was glad I got to be in the air for the entire sunset.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe Pacific Ocean was visible beneath the clouds.

When I got to Hawaii, I had to go through customs and then back through security, which took less than an hour.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI had to go back through security before my flight from Honolulu to Houston.

My entire layover was almost three hours, so I had some time to kill. I decided to spend it on my feet since I was about to sit for hours.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderStores in this airport provided travel essentials like these neck pillows.

I spent some time admiring the Cultural Gardens, which merge Chinese, Japanese, and Hawaiian cultures — three heritages that influence life in Hawaii.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA portion of the airport’s Cultural Gardens.

Source: The Official State of Hawaii

Next, I browsed some of the stores at the airport. A store called From Hawaii with Love has a huge selection of souvenirs that don’t look like generic airport gifts …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA storefront at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

… like this small bag collection, which features a pug that looks just like mine.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderMy pug is on the left.

This flower shop sells fresh leis made from Hawaiian flowers.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA flower shop at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

While I was walking around the airport, I began to notice how sweaty I was getting.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderFeeling sticky in hot Honolulu.

I always get sweaty when I’m travelling through Hawaii …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTerminal 2 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

… since parts of the terminals are outdoor covered spaces.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTerminal 2 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

During the day, you can see the Ko’olau volcanic range from this view.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTerminal 2 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Source: Google Maps

Since I planned to get sweaty, I brought a fresh T-shirt and undergarments to change into in Hawaii.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI brought extra clothes in my carry-on.

So when I was done walking around outside, I headed to the women’s bathroom …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderWahine is a word used for woman in Hawaiian.

… and left feeling fresh.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA women’s bathroom at Terminal 2 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

My last stop before my gate was this market to pick up a water bottle.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderStopping at Le’ahi Market to get some water.

At less than $US4, this was the cheapest brand of water in stock.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThis Hawaiian volcanic water was surprisingly affordable compared to my other options.

When I got to my gate, I took a seat by the window.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe plane that took me from Honolulu to Houston.

When I saw people were already lining up to board the aircraft, I knew I had succeeded in killing time in Hawaii.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderBoarding in Honolulu.

In no rush to get on the plane I was about to spend seven and a half hours on, I let most of the other passengers board before me.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderMy gate in Honolulu.

While I was waiting, I stretched my legs one last time.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTouching my toes before boarding the aircraft.

Since we flew through the night, the plane was pitch black for most of the trip. Most people seemed to fall asleep, but I couldn’t.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderIt was so dark on the plane.

The lights were only turned on as flight attendants handed out drinks and free snacks, which were Stroopwaffles, Biscoff cookies, or tiny pretzels.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI opted for Stroopwaffles — my favourite free snack offered by United.

During this flight, I really wanted to get up stretch, but I mistakenly booked another window seat for this viewless flight, and the people sitting next to me seemed to be in deep slumber. So I did some seated yoga poses in my chair.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderPerforming an eagle pose on the plane.

I knew it would take me less than 24 hours to get bored of watching TV, so I also downloaded issues of the New Yorker on my iPad.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderReading short stories in the New Yorker.

While I was reading, I noticed the sun began to rise.

While I was reading, I noticed the sun began to rise.

I continued to read fiction after fiction in 2019 issues of the New Yorker while I watched the sunrise.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI enjoyed the sunrise during my flight to Houston.

When we landed, the sun was up …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe sun was rising during my flight to Houston.

… and I was in Houston for the final leg of my trip. I had a two-hour layover in Houston.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

After taking a long walk around the airport to get my blood flowing, I grabbed a taco and some chips and queso near my gate.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI try to have a taco and queso every time I’m in Texas.

Then I headed to my gate.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderBush Intercontinental Airport is the largest airport in Houston.

I snagged a seat by the window to take a look at the plane I was about to board.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe plane that took me from Houston to New York.

At this point, I realised how absolutely exhausted I was from a whole day of travelling. I’ve always dreamed of sleeping all the way through a flight so it feels like you arrived in the blink of an eye.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI was so tired.

After boarding, I got cosy, closed my eyes, and hoped for the best. I woke up in New York three hours later in what felt like just a few minutes. What a perfect way to end my trip.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderGetting sleepy on the way home.

