How to end any conversation gracefully

YouTube/LAHWF Don’t be like these guys.

You’re at a networking event and having a meaningful, natural conversation with someone you just met, but notice the arrival of someone you need to speak with.

You’ve got a limited window to grab their attention, but you don’t want to offend the person you’re currently talking to, resulting in ruining the connection and awkwardly avoiding each other all night.

Jon Levy has spent the past six years building his Influencers network of more than 400 interesting and highly accomplished professionals — including Nobel laureates, Grammy-winning musicians, and Olympic medalists — who gather periodically for events at Levy’s Manhattan apartment, but even he struggled with ending a conversation for a long time.

“I used to be absolutely awful, really awkward, at ending conversations,” Levy told Business Insider, before laughing. “The last moments of a conversation will define how people remember you, so you want to get really good at a solid ending.”

You don’t want someone to question the authenticity of the enjoyable conversation they just had with you after you abruptly leave as soon as a friend catches your eye, for example.

The first step to leaving on a high note is waiting for a lull in the conversation, when your topic has run its course.

Give an indication that you need to be excused for something else or are happy with how the conversation went. Tell them it was a pleasure speaking with them and that you’ll make sure to follow up on certain points. This works for phone conversations, as well.

If you’re speaking in person, always take an extra beat to make eye contact with the person you’ve finished speaking with so that it doesn’t seem as if you’re running away, Levy said.

The conversation will end naturally, and both sides will leave feeling satisfied.

NOW WATCH: 6 words to eliminate from your vocabulary to sound smarter



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.