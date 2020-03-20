How to end a Google Hangouts call on your computer or mobile device

- It’s easy to end a Google Hangouts call – simply click on the red button at the bottom of the screen or shut the window or app.
- A Google Hangouts call will continue until the last participant has exited it even if the host of the call has already left the meeting.
Google Hangouts makes it easy to chat with friends, family, or colleagues, both one-on-one or in a whole group. When you’re done with a video call or an audio call, ending the call on your end is as simple as hanging up from any phone call.
You can sign off of Google Hangouts call at any time, but the call will keep going until everyone has checked out. Whether on a computer or mobile device, it’s very easy to manoeuvre a call.
How to end a Google Hangout call
If you are using Google Hangout on a computer, you have two options. First, click the red circle with a phone icon in the bottom centre of the screen. Alternatively, you can just close the Hangouts window.
If you are on a mobile device, you can also just tap the red icon at the centre bottom of the screen to end your participation in a call. If you want to be certain you exited the session fully, you can also close the Hangouts app.
And if you want to get back into a Hangouts call you have exited,the same link you used to join it will bring you back into the session.
