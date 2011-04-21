How To Stop Your iPhone From Sharing Your Location With Everyone

It was revealed today that iPhones and iPads have been tracking and storing your location and backing it up to your Mac every time you sync.



That has some privacy nuts nervous, and rightfully so. The location data is stored on your computer and theoretically accessible to malicious apps or anyone else who uses your machine.

Right now, it looks like there isn’t a way to stop your iPhone from recording this information or backing it up to your computer. In the meantime, your best bet is to encrypt your sync to make it harder for people or apps to access your location data.

Here’s how to do it:

Plug in your iPhone or iPad into your Mac’s USB port and launch iTunes.

Select your device under “Devices” in iTunes.

Scroll down to the bottom of the summary page and check the box next to “Encrypt iPhone backup.”

Choose a password that will be used to access your phone’s backups

Check out the screenshot below to see what it looks like:

