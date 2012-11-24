How To Activate The Missing LTE Feature On Google's New Nexus 4 Phone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Tech reviewers slammed Google for not including LTE in its newest Nexus 4 smartphone. But it turns out the Nexus 4 does have a LTE chip, it just isn’t switched on.LTE is the fastest kind of data connection you can get on a mobile device. It can even be faster than your home’s cable or DSL connection, so a lot of people were upset when they found out Google’s new phone wouldn’t have the feature.



Now, some clever folks have figured out how to switch LTE on. Here are the instructions that are being passed around a lot of blogs:

Open the phone app. Dial: *#*#4636#*#* A menu for Phone Info will pop up. Select WDCMA and then select “Set preferred network type.” Select “LTE/GSM/CDMA.”

And now for the caveats:

We haven’t had a chance to test this method on our own Nexus 4, so there’s no guarantee it works.

Some people are reporting poor battery life after activating LTE.

It’s possible that LTE will only work on certain frequencies and not all carriers support those frequencies.

There’s always a chance Google can block the hack with a software update.

